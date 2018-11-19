What to know before you light up your fireplace

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - As the temperature drops many people are starting to use their fireplace to warm their homes. While they can be a great source of heat, they can also be dangerous.
A fire at a home in Wichita Falls began in the fireplace on Sunday and caused $140,000 in damage.
“You can’t see it. You can smell it. But you don’t know where its coming from, it may just be in the fireplace,” said Wichita Falls Fire Marshall David Collins.
Some people attempt to clean their own chimneys using product like Creosote Sweeping Logs or other products but Collins recommends for it to be done by a professional.
A benefit of using a professional to clean a chimney is they will also inspect the condition of the chimney. Another tip, burn seasoned logs. These are logs that have been dried longer and burn cleaner.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.