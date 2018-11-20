Better Business Bureau Briefs: How to shop safe this Cyber Monday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia on News Channel 6 at Noon on Monday for a weekly segment on how to protect yourself from falling victim to scams.
Over the last few weeks, the BBB has offered tips related to holiday shopping and spending. Below is a look at tips for shopping safe and smart this Cyber Monday.
Shoppers often participate in Cyber Monday because of the 24-hour convenience offered by online shopping. Additionally, people are able to avoid the crowds of Black Friday and they can take advantage of the sales and delivery specials that online retailers offer.
Here are some tips to help make your online shopping experience a safe and successful one:
* Parental control. There is software you can install on your kids’ and teens’ computers and mobile devices to limit the websites they can access. This is something to consider for retail websites the younger shoppers in your household may access.
* Hackers like kids IDs. Since kids and teens have not established a credit history or have no blemishes on their credit report, hackers are always on the lookout for their information. Hackers can obtain credit cards, loans and more in your child’s name.
* Email phishing. Teach your teens and young adults about how to catch phishing emails.
* Looking out for scams. People tend to shop based on what peers and celebrities are wearing or using. Scammers will try to lure them to click on links such as “free Kylie products,” “free concerts,” “free games” and more.
* HTTP and HTTPS. Before sending any personal and sensitive information over the Internet, make sure the website has “https://” at the beginning of its web address. The “S” at the end of HTTPS indicates that the website is secure.
For additional Holiday Shopping Tips visit BBB.org.
