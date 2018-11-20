Pleasantly Cool Tuesday, Temps Gradually Warm

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be a replay of Monday with sunshine, light winds and highs in the 50s. Our weather will be only slightly warmer by Thanksgiving when south winds will be a touch warmer and highs will be near 60. A disturbance will sweep east toward Texas Thursday night stirring up clouds for Friday but the best rain chances that day will be east of Texoma. This week will finish warm with highs near 70 Friday and in the low 70s Saturday.