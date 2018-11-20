Santa is coming to town for annual Christmas in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Christmas in the Park with Santa the first day of December.
On Saturday, December 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. families can enjoy a candy cane scramble, train rides, clowns, balloon art, take home crafts, and carnival games.
The event is taking place at Scotland Park Elementary School in the gym at 1415 N 5th Street. The candy cane scramble is for children 2-years-old to second grade only. For more information, call (940) 761-7490.
A rain date for the scramble has been set for Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at Scotland Park.
