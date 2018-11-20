2018 season brings bump in attendance to Castaway Cove

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - On Tuesday morning the Wichita Falls City Council learned some changes made during Castaway Cove’s 2018 season proved to be the right move.
Officials told the council that this past summer was one of the better season the park has had since the city took over ownership in 2010.
The bump in attendance was attributed to a number of factors including the introduction of the new season pass payment plan, the water parks new reduced weekday pricing, and marketing events like Park After Dark.
While this year was a big hit, officials said during the meeting they are now looking to make even more improvements next season to make the water park and season even better. The park first opened in 2004.
