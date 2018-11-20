Trump to grant poultry pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots

A live turkey is brought into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room before the media at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The pardoning ceremony, to happen later, will mark its 71st year since it first took place in 1947. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | November 20, 2018 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:53 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to use the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the Thanksgiving table.

Trump's poultry pardon Tuesday will mean that the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

First lady Melania Trump is joining her husband for the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

