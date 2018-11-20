VIDEO: Car plows into Little Caesars in Florida

LAKE CITY, FL (WJAX/CNN) – Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt Sunday when a car jumped a curb and plowed into the front of a pizza restaurant in Lake City, FL.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Brittany Charles walked up to the counter at Little Caesars, and seconds later, a Kia Sorento crashed through the storefront.
“As soon I was like, ‘Can I get a $5 pizza?’ it was a big loud bang,” Charles said. “Glass was everywhere. I didn’t know what was going on behind me. I just, like, ran to the corner."
The video shows debris covering the floor inside the store, right where Charles was standing only moments before.
“It literally grazed the back of my leg. I didn’t know what was going on. But luckily, I didn't get a scratch on me,” she said.
The video also shows a girl get taken to the ground after the car crashed through the glass.
Troopers said the driver was trying to park in front of the store but jumped the curb and was unable to stop.
“Fortunately, everybody was fine. Employees were fine; the customers ended up being OK. So, we were very thankful that nobody was hurt,” said Jared Cady, the store owner.
Cady said this was the second time in three months that someone has crashed into one of his stores.
Copyright 2018 WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.