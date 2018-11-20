WF City Council approves purchase of 3D laser scanning system

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council passed a resolution to authorize the purchase of a 3D laser scanner to help with crime scenes and wrecks.
Earlier this year the council approved a resolution to apply for a Homeland Security grant that would help pay for the laser scanner.
With that grant and funds from the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office and the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Federal Seized Funds Account, the system costing $72,942.70 will be purchased through the GSA Purchasing Program from FARO Technologies.
"It gives us millions of data points which we can also get measurements from and it's just a phenomenal piece of equipment that's going to take hours to complete when investigating a crime scene that normally would take us up to a day or two days," said WFPD Police Chief Manuel Borrego.
Chief Borrego said this tool will also help during trials. The District Attorney’s Office would be able to show the jury a visual representation of the crime scene instead of just maps and pictures. The laser scanner should be ready to be used in early 2019.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.