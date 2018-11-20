WFPD: Man shot after argument

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a man was shot and taken to the hospital Sunday night after an argument.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Yale Avenue for a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. Officers were also told someone had heard gunshots.
When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man lying on the ground after being shot in the chest area. He was rushed to the hospital.
At the time this article was published, there was no update on the man’s condition. Police said they are looking for a 21-year-old man who they believe to be the shooter.
If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call police at (940) 720-5000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
