WFPD reapplying for grant to pay for incident-based reporting system

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - During Tuesday's Wichita Falls City Council meeting a step to replace the Wichita Falls Police Department's record management system with a new incident-based reporting system was passed.
The current system is unable to comply with the reporting requirements that will be in effect next year. This summer, city council members authorized the department to submit an application for a $325,000 grant to the Texas Department of Public Safety to help pay for the new system.
Since then, the grant funding agency has changed to the Office of the Governor, so they had to get the grant application re-authorized. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
