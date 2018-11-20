Wichita Falls Mayor, Council members sworn into office

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Incumbent Mayor Stephen Santellana and incumbent Jeff Browning, the councilor for District 3 were sworn in Tuesday morning along with new council members during the Wichita Falls City Council meeting.
"When I get new members I always look forward to new ideas that they bring and I always like seeing how they fit well with the other members," said Mayor Santellana.
Mayor Santellana said they had a really good strategic plan the past two years and noticed economic growth.
“We started to see some downtown development. So, good things come out of the strategic plan. This next one [term] I think it’s going to be a lot more of what we are already doing and we might switch some things out and put some new things back in,” said Mayor Santellana.
Councilor for District 4, Tim Brewer and Councilor for District 5, Steve Jackson were also sworn in.
"It went well," said Brewer. "I stayed quiet because I want to learn as we go."
"I was really looking forward to it and everybody was super nice and I appreciate that," said Jackson.
Both council members took their seat Tuesday morning and took part in the city council meeting. While both council members may have different goals to accomplish, the bottom line is they hope to improve the quality of life in Wichita Falls.
“To bring in more jobs if possible, which would create more growth for the city,” said Brewer. “Also, have enough jobs to where our young families and young people can stay here and live in Wichita Falls and continue to help our city grow.”
“I would like to see a little bit on our side of town in District 5 some infrastructure and roads to be worked on,” said Jackson. “I’ve got several streets that I want to go over and work with the street department.”
