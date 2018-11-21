Alleged bank robbers from Colorado caught in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials with the Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman were taken into custody on Monday following a chase that ended near Sheppard Air Force Base.
Deputies were told a man and woman driving a white van had warrants for robbery out of Colorado. Around 11:20 a.m., the van was seen going east on U.S. 287 at the intersection of Burnett Ranch Road.
Deputies gave chase for several miles along U.S. 287 through Iowa Park, into rural areas of Wichita County, and then into Wichita Falls. The van was stopped on Missile Road just west of S.H. 240 after one of the front tires had been punctured by spike strips.
The driver, Patrick Byron, 36, and passenger, Kortney Courtney, 40, were arrested and taken to the Wichita Co. Detention Center. Byron was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle, and three outstanding warrants for robbery from Pueblo County, Colorado, Burglary from Travis County, and Larceny from Bell County.
Courtney was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle and an outstanding warrant for Robbery out of Pueblo County, Colorado.
