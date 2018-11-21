City of Burkburnett terminates Michael Whaley as City Manager

BURKBURNETT, TX (RNN Texoma) - Carl Law, the Mayor of Burkburnett confirmed to News Channel 6 he and the Board of Commissioners terminated Mike Whaley as City Manager on Monday.
Law said in a statement “The City of Burkburnett should move in a different direction regarding day to day operations. During his tenure as City Manager, Mike oversaw the completion of a new Justice Center and the Family Aquatic Center and major upgrades of the City parks. His service to the City was appreciated by the Board and City staff. Additional details of his separation are being worked out at this time."
In the meantime, the mayor has appointed Lawrence Cutrone to serve as acting-City Manager. Cutrone has been the city’s Public Works Director since April 2017. We’ve reached out to Mike Whaley for comment and have not heard back.
