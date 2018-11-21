Crews work to put out apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thirty fire crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Wichita Falls on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. crews were called to the Woodlands Apartments in the 1700 block of Midwestern Parkway.
WFFD Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said the fire started in an apartment on the second floor and went up into the attic. Hughes said it looked like most of the damage was confined to that apartment but others could have smoke damage.
The apartment was occupied but it was not clear if the resident was home at the time the fire started, according to WFFD. No injuries were reported. Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department crews were also on the scene to help out.
Eastbound lanes on Midwestern Parkway were closed while crews worked to get the fire under control and put out.
