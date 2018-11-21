Don’t want to cook? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends to remind you what things you are thankful for. For some, that may include cooking a large meal for tons of guests.
But for people who are away from family, don’t want to go through the hassle of preparing a large meal, or had their turkey ruined by Fido, here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.
Applebee’s - 2911 Kemp Blvd.
Cracker Barrel - 2400 Sierra Dr.
Denny’s - 1206 Central E Fwy N
Denny’s - 4301 Kemp Blvd.
Hooter’s - 3701 Call Field Rd.
IHOP - 4025 Southwest Pkwy.
IHOP - 1004 Broad St.
Luby’s - 1801 9th St.
