Don’t want to cook? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
By Samantha Forester | November 21, 2018 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 3:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends to remind you what things you are thankful for. For some, that may include cooking a large meal for tons of guests.

But for people who are away from family, don’t want to go through the hassle of preparing a large meal, or had their turkey ruined by Fido, here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Applebee’s - 2911 Kemp Blvd.

Cracker Barrel - 2400 Sierra Dr.

Denny’s - 1206 Central E Fwy N

Denny’s - 4301 Kemp Blvd.

Hooter’s - 3701 Call Field Rd.

IHOP - 4025 Southwest Pkwy.

IHOP - 1004 Broad St.

Luby’s - 1801 9th St.

