DPS discovers 89 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas DPS Troopers say they discovered a large amount of marijuana hidden duffle bags and back packs during a traffic stop last week.
Troopers pulled over a Hyundai Elantra driven by 52-year-old Denise Johnson on Tuesday, November 13 driving southbound on US-287.
The car was pulled over for travelling three mile per hour above the posted speed limit of 75 m.p.h.
Officers searched the car after a DPS K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside.
They discovered two large duffel bags and two backpacks with a total of 89 pounds of “vacuum sealed packages of high grade marijuana," according to court documents.
Johnson was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail. She has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, over 50 pounds.
