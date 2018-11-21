DPS discovers THC edibles during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas DPS Troopers say they discovered more than 800 grams of THC edibles and over two ounces of marijuana during a traffic stop near Wichita Falls earlier this month.
Troopers puled over a Ford SUV on US-287 near the Wellington Lane exit on Monday, November 5 for speeding.
While speaking to the driver, officers saw a metal marijuana grinder near the gear shift in the front seat.
While searching the vehicle, the trooper discovered multiple items of THC infused edibles including chocolates, fruit jellies and more.
The trooper also disovered around two ounces of marijuana.
The driver, 23 year old Olivia Rene Solis, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
