Gas prices down again just in time for Thanksgiving travel

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls are down again this week just in time for Thanksgiving travel. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.32.
That is down seven cents from last week but four cents more than this time last year. The cheapest prices we’ve found was $2.09 at the Love’s on Central Freeway and Old Windthorst Road.
The statewide average is $2.31. More than a third of gas stations in Texas are selling regular unleaded gasoline for $2.25 per gallon or less, according to AAA Texas. For a closer look at the cheapest prices near you, click here.
