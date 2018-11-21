Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An annual campaign that raises money for a Wichita Falls nonprofit kicked off on Tuesday night.
Evening Anchor Chris Horgen was there as the star on top of the tree on the roof of the Chase Bank building on Kemp Blvd. was lit to kick off the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign.
The goal this year is to raise $250,000. It takes only $10 to light one of the many lights on the tree atop of the building. The star on top will only be lit again when the $250,000 goal is reached.
Organizers hope to have that happen on Friday, December 14. There are many ways you can give. For a closer look at how, click here.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.