P.E.T.S. honored as Best in Texas Nonprofit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls was recognized by Greater Texas Ford Dealers as a Best in Texas Nonprofit on Tuesday.
The clinic offers an array of medical services along with community programs that focus on saving and improving the lives of cats, dogs, and their owners. The clinic will now be featured throughout social media and digital channels.
The first video will be available on Facebook in less than a week. For more information about P.E.T.S., click here.
