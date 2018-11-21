Pleasant Wednesday Despite Clouds, Nice Thanksgiving Weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A weak disturbance sweeping across Texas is scattering clouds across Texoma today. Despite the clouds, this afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. Sunny skies return for Thanks giving when highs will be near 60. Then, a big warm up Friday into Saturday with west winds and highs in the low and mid 70.
A cold front will sweep through by Sunday morning, meaning temperatures will be much cooler Sunday, when highs will be in the 50s. Sunday is also forecast to be a very windy day with northwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. It’s doubtful we’ll see any precipitation with Sunday’s front. Next week begins with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
