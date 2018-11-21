Students raise $5,000 plus for Yajaira Garcia Memorial Scholarship Fund

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Students from Wichita Falls High School and Rider High School take part each year in a rivalry football game.
This year, following the death of WFHS senior, Yajaira Garcia, students from both schools came together to raise money for a memorial scholarship fund in here name.
The 17-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday, November 3. The alleged shooter has been identified as Joshua Christopher Ray Cook, 19.
WFHS posted to social media earlier this week that the fans from both school donated $5,300 at the Rider vs. Old High Game on Friday, November 9.
Garcia played for the Lady Coyote soccer team and was also heavily involved Cafe Con Leche.
