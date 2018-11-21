Volunteers prepare for annual Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meals

VERNON, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens of volunteers are resting after a busy Wednesday morning preparing for the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meals at the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium.
“Today we are cutting, slicing hams, we’re opening every can,” said the coordinator Sharon Goins. “We’re just about to start our dressing, we’ve made 110 pounds of corn bread.”
Throughout the years the attendance, deliveries, and volunteers of the Holiday Spirit Meals has grown. For some of the volunteers helping out it has become a tradition.
“I remember coming with my dad and we would stand in line and we would see how much they needed help so we started helping,” said Bea Theriot, a volunteer.
"I started maybe when I was 7 or 8 and I would hold the trays and stuff," said Crystal Schmoker, a volunteer.
The volunteers spend hours and even months together preparing for Thanksgiving Day, to the point where they've become a big family.
“These people who have volunteered forever, they took him [her son] in and they do that for people,” said Goins. “They took him in and loved him, they gave him a nickname and he got to know all the seniors that helped. All the senior adults and some of those have passed away.”
After three decades of serving the Vernon community, the founders of the Holiday Spirit Meals, Pat and Glenna Bryant handed their aprons to Sharon and William Goins two years ago.
Goins said just knowing they help hundreds out is what made her take on the tradition.
“You’re providing a meal to someone who might not otherwise have it,” said Goins. “We have some folks that come up that we know that they would eat alone and they’re not eating alone. They’re not having a holiday alone.”
A little more than 400 meals will be delivered Thanksgiving Day and more than 200 people are expected to stop by and eat a nice hot meal at the auditorium.
“I’m thankful for the community that helps us because everything that we have is donated to us here and so I’m thankful for the community because they really stepped out and helped us,” said Jerry Lou Schmoker, a volunteer.
Doors will open at noon Thanksgiving Day for those who want to stop by the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium at 2100 Yamparika Street to get a free meal.
