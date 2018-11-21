Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thanksgiving is a time families come together to share a meal and remind ourselves why we are thankful for the things we have. But some people may be away from family this time of year or want to enjoy a holiday meal around members of the community.
We have put together a list of free Thanksgiving meal events taking place all around Texoma on Thanksgiving Day. If you know of an event and do not see it on our list please email the newsroom to News@KAUZ.com.
Holiday Spirit Meals - 2100 Yamparika Street in Vernon - Begins at Noon
The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls - 403 7th Street - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Deli Planet - 4014 Sheppard Access Road - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For All Military Members
