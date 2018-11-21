Wichita Falls small businesses support the community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -When Black Friday ends, Small Business Saturday begins. Local business owners share the importance of shopping small.
Small business is a large part of the community in Wichita Falls area. They provide jobs, fund events, and provide a service or a product.
" businesses will work together to share the cost, they will work together sell their products, when I shop at your business I learn about someone else and big business does not do that its a lot more face-to-face and a lot more relationship oriented." said small business consultant Walter Lambert.
Many of the small businesses owners say it the relationships and sense of community that sets them apart.
Customers of the Pecan Shed use the pecans they purchase to bake pies for the Sheds staff and employees.
“In Wichita Falls your going to get greeted with a smile and someone is happy your here. There is a quote going around that every time that you shop small someone is doing a happy dance,” said Kathryn Hager, co-owner of Ramble & Company.
Ramble & company partners with more than 20 other local small business owners/designers in the area.
Small business Saturday is always the day following Black Friday.
