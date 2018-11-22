Close to 900 meals served at annual Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meals

VERNON, TX (RNN Texoma) - An annual event that takes three months to plan but benefits hundreds wrapped up Thursday afternoon at the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium.
Over 100 volunteers put on their apron and helped out, all in hopes that no one is left behind this Thanksgiving.
For the past three years, Melissa and Ray Gfeller have helped out in the kitchen for Holiday Spirit Meals, but this year was a bit different.
"This was our first year to actually deliver the meals and it was real fun going out and meeting the public and wishing them happy thanksgiving," said Ray.
“One little lady was really happy to have them{meals} she can’t see very well and her little dog greeted us,” said Melissa.
570 meals were delivered Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, at the auditorium volunteers open the doors to the public just after noon and helped served hundreds of people.
"You see these other people that don't have a place to go or maybe can't even afford to do the whole thanksgiving dinner thing and so sharing that with them kind of makes you more grateful," said Mary Latimer, a volunteer.
For some attendees seeing friends that have become family is what makes them come back every year.
"This is home, this is family," said an attendee.
The Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meal is a holiday tradition that started three decades ago and has brought the whole community together since then.
"It doesn't matter who you are, it's not based on need. It's based on do you need to be with other people today," said Latimer.
867 meals were served Thanksgiving day.
