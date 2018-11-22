Easy travel day for drivers in Henrietta

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - AAA reports the number of Thanksgiving travelers is up 4.8 percent from last year.
Texas Best Smokehouse, a new travel center in Henrietta off 287 today had more travelers than ever. The store manager Patty said this has been the busiest week with travelers coming from all over.
Texans passing through Henrietta on Thanksgiving said that traffic wasn’t as bad as they expect and that they had a smooth and easy ride.
One traveler said that visiting his mother-in-law was more important than ever this year because she is terminally ill and they will not get to spend another Thanksgiving with her.
