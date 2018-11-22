Law Enforcement on high alert for drunk drivers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Law Enforcement is on high alert tonight, looking for drunk drivers.
Often called black-out Wednesday or drinks-giving, tonight rivals other holidays known for being the biggest drinking night of the year.
The night known to belong to the bars also means a higher risk of drunk drivers on the roads.
For most the holiday begins on Wednesday night which is why it’s earned the nicknames blackout Wednesday and drinks-giving. It’s one of the most popular times for people to party even when compared to new years or Saint Patrick’s day.
With an increased amount of travelers on the road combined with drunk drivers, it leads to dangerous roadways making it the deadliest holiday on our roads.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says From 2012 to 2016, over 800 people died in alcohol-related crashes.
That’s why Stacy Hawkins, owner of The broken tap, says she encourages her customers to have a designated driver or use a ride-share service when they leave.
“We are lucky in Wichita Falls, we now have Uber and now we have Lyft. it helps us tremendously,” Hawkins said.
They’ll also call cabs for customers and even serve them a bite to eat if they need to stick around the bar longer while they sober up.
“That’s why we have hot dogs and popcorn, we will feed people if we need too but normally it’s pretty calm, and usually we’re pretty convincing here if we tell people we don’t think they should be driving, 9 times out of ten they’ll hand in their keys and let us call them a cab,” Hawkins adds.
Last year DPS made over 300 DWI arrest.
So they are patrolling the highways pretty heavily tonight and will continue through-out the entire thanksgiving weekend.
DPS is also making sure everyone makes it to the table this thanksgiving by reminding drivers to put the cell phone down while behind the wheel and to always have everyone in the car buckle up.
