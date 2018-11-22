Police search for suspect following Thanksgiving pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say they are searching for a suspect involved in an incident Thanksgiving morning.
Police were initially called at around 10:15 a.m. on reports that two cars were traveling at a high rate of speed, hitting each other and traveling through yards.
Officers believe one of the cars was being chased by another. As police arrived, the car that is believed to have been chased pulled over while the officers followed the other car.
The pursuit continued at a what police describe as dangerous speeds.
The pursuit ended near Sun Valley Apartments off Old Windthorst Road.
Police have impounded the car, however, they say no arrests have been made at this time.
The second vehicle involved left after initially pulling over, and has not contacted police.
