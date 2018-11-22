Thankful for great weather!

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - I am thankful for a beautiful day! As we head into the evening the clouds have rolled in. high temperatures made it into the lower 60s. Winds are breezy at times. We will basically see a repeat of today tomorrow. For anyone shopping overnight low temperatures will be mild in lower 50s. We will see some wind that could make for a chilly wind chill. Overall temperatures are expected to reach a high near 70 degrees with breezy winds out of the NW 10-20 mph. Skies will clear into the afternoon and you can expect a chilly night. Lows will be around 40 on Saturday morning. The weather will be perfect for Small Business Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest 10-20 mph. Winds will really pick up overnight. It will be very gusty on Sunday morning. You guessed it. A cold front will move in around 3 a.m. winds will be gusty at 20-30 mph. High temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday - Tuesday. We don’t expect any rain in the 7-day. Some mist is possible tonight.