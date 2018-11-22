Volunteers - backbone to community Thanksgivings

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Two organizations are feeling the love from Wichita Falls this year.
“I gotta tell you, this is a giving community,” Sergeant Toby Romack, Corps Administator of Wichita Falls Salvation Army said.
Faith Mission and the Salvation Army are both serving turkey dinners this Thanksgiving for the Wichita Falls community. In order to help everyone that comes though, they need help themselves.
“It takes a lot of people to help a lot of people,” Romack said.
Both dinners are expecting almost 200 people to come for a thanksgiving meal. Wichita Falls has already jumped at the opportunity to help.
“We’ve got more volunteers offering than we need, which is just typical of Wichita Falls," Steve Sparks, chief executive officer of Faith Mission said.
While the holidays provide an opportunity to help the less fortunate, those opportunities happen year round.
“There’s always somebody that needs a helping hand." Romack said. "It’s not just during the holidays giving has no time of year, there is a need year round.”
Help is always needed in ways more than just giving personal time.
“We collected 200 turkeys last week, that’s just the kind of generosity we experience on a regular basis here,” Sparks said.
But at the end of the day, none of this happens without the community’s help.
“We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers,” Romack said.
The 2018 count of homeless people in Wichita Falls was 238 people. This was done by the National Alliance to End Homelessness and includes people both in shelters and on the streets, but the number fluctuates from day to day.
Faith Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner will be served at 12:30 p.m. The Salvation Army will serve its from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
