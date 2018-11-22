WF Scores pro soccer team

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The world’s favorite sport is coming to Wichita Falls for the first time.
Some saying bringing professional soccer to town is a win for the entire city.
Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said soccer is a huge draw for a lot of people in our area.
He adds quality of life is key to keeping and attracting people here, so the more entertainment we have, the more attractive we are to those looking for a place to live.
Stephanie Tucker, owner of FC Wichita Falls, agrees.
“It’s not just about the game, it’s about the experience,” said Tucker.
It adds to the things to do list.
“You’re going to be able to come with your co-workers, your family, your friends,” Tucker said.
Plus expected to score some economic points.
“We will reach out to the smaller communities, encourage them to come, and so that can be a definite impact to the economy here in Wichita Falls,” Tucker said.
For eight months the league has been working to come here. But why the falls?
“The main reason is when we came here they had open arms, not only the city officials, the MPEC and then the people in the community had just welcomed us,” Tucker said.
Like General Manager of MPEC Facilities Michael Tipton. He told us in October another team playing at the MPEC means more tickets sold, in return lowering the MPEC subsidy.
“We all want more events at our facilities because the more tickets we sell, the lower our costs will be,” said Tipton.
Michelle Cramer, FC Wichita Falls Vice President of Operations and Events, said they want to utilize the facilities that are already here.
“We have an amazing opportunity here at the Kay Yeager Coliseum, working with Spectra and the management here at the MPEC," Cramer said. "We have an amazing facility where so many things can happen.”
They are also reaching out to local businesses.
“We want to work together to have our events bring people to their businesses, to have their businesses help promote more life and excitement here at the MPEC,” Cramer said.
Local tryouts are in December, and the inaugural season will run from April to July.
There are four teams in the league, one in Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland- Odessa and of course, now in Wichita Falls. The league plans on adding even more teams in the upcoming years.
