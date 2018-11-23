Beautiful, but windy before a cold front this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It has been breezy today, but I would say it has been a perfect day with highs in the 70s. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s. The high on Saturday will warm in the 70s once again. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest 15-20 mph. The warm days come to an end. Saturday night a cold front moves through. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s. We start off the work week Monday morning with freezing temperatures in the 20s.