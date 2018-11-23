Black Friday opening early benefits workers and customers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Black Friday, the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season starts tomorrow morning, but shoppers are already seeing deals tonight.
Stores opening on Thanksgiving day allows for shoppers to get their shopping done before stores open Friday morning...
“I wanted to get a head start before all the competition comes,” customer Gabriel Jarrett said.
In the past, shoppers would need to line up for stores in advance of Friday's opening...
“I’ve seen some people camp out for like two weeks before hand, that was a little crazy,” Besy Buy employee Jarod Hoover said.
But now deals run through the week or start on Thursday evening instead.
Hoover has been working at best buy for four years. As a worker he’s felt the benefits of breaking up the shopping rush into two different days.
“I think it definitely has spread it out a bit I believe the Black Fridays used to be a lot worse before we started opening on Thanksgiving,” Hoover said.
As a customer, Gabriel Jarrett notices the differences as well, especially regarding his own safety.
“It was a way bigger rush, I went to Walmart and almost got stomped on,” he said.
Best Buy made their store safer by reorganizing aisles to give more room to shoppers and putting up balloons for customers to find hot items.
And while some love going out and feeling the rush of shopping, others would rather not go out on Thursday or Friday.
“I actually prefer to skip this whole crazy stuff, it’s crazy sometimes, but I need a new TV for my bedroom,” Frances and Terry Motley said.
