Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after stroke

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2009, file photo, then-CIA Director Michael Hayden gestures during a news conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. A statement released Nov. 23, 2018, by Hayden’s family says he is “receiving expert medical care.” Hayden, a retired Air Force general, led the CIA under President George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009. He was also director of the National Security Agency from 1999 to 2005.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File) (Luis Alvarez)