Kids learn and create while parents Black Friday shop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Shopping parents had a place for their kids to have fun as Crashworks Steam Studio and Makerspace held its Drop and Shop this afternoon...
Parents could leave their kids with the Crashworks team to participate in activities planned by the studio.
“Making Christmas presents, it’s not very often kids get the opportunity to get Christmas presents for their family that mom and dad didn’t buy with them,” Crashworks owner Shauna LaRocque said.
Though some parents dropped and left their kids, others, like Kelli Marion, stayed and worked with them.
“They have been playing way too many video games and we wanted to come out and do something different,” Marion said.
While ornaments were one thing for kids to do, they could also do science projects and learn about power tools, with supervision of course.
“Kids don’t have that opportunity anymore to use electric tools, or parents are busy working two jobs and it’s hard to teach them so I think it’s neat activities they get to do,” Marion said.
“Just letting them have that sort of hands on process based education in an environment that is hands on and play oriented is just really important,” LaRocque said.
What these kids take away, is more than just an ornament or science project.
“(They learn) that education can be fun, learning is important but it should be a lifelong process it shouldn’t end everyday at three o’clock when you leave the classroom,” LaRocque said.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.