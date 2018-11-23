Named for Roman god of war, Mars isn't very kind to visitors

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2004 file photo, Edward Tunstel Jr., left, a mobility engineer, briefs a reporter about the capability of the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity using this full-scale working version, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, Calif. Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors. NASA's InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling, with every intent of landing and digging deeper into the planet than anything that's come before. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey.(AP Photo/Ric Francis, File) (AP)