Nice, Warm Weather Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be distinctly different thanks to a cold front. Saturday will be sunny with a warm south and southwest wind, driving temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Then, Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, a cold front will come through bringing north winds and falling temperatures. By sunrise Sunday, winds will be out of the north gusting at over 30s miles per hour. Despite mostly sunny skies, Sunday’s high temperatures will be over 20 degrees cooler than Saturday’s