WFFD hosting toy drive at Sams Club

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department hosted a toy drive, today, at Sam’s Club benefiting Operations Santa Claus.
The toy drive is just one opportunity to donate to a family in need of a little help this Christmas.
Toy drop boxes are set up at several fire stations around the city including: Station 3 at 3800 Brewster Street, Station 5 at 506 Beverly Drive, Station 7 at 2800 City View Drive and Station 8 at 2000 Southwest Parkway.
Each year the program gives away hundreds of toys to those families who need a little extra help around the Holidays.
