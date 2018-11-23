WFFD hosting toy drive at Sams Club

Firefighters collect toys outside of Sam's Club. (Source: Facebook: Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters)
By Nicholas Davis | November 23, 2018 at 2:54 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 2:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department hosted a toy drive, today, at Sam’s Club benefiting Operations Santa Claus.

The toy drive is just one opportunity to donate to a family in need of a little help this Christmas.

Toy drop boxes are set up at several fire stations around the city including: Station 3 at 3800 Brewster Street, Station 5 at 506 Beverly Drive, Station 7 at 2800 City View Drive and Station 8 at 2000 Southwest Parkway.

Each year the program gives away hundreds of toys to those families who need a little extra help around the Holidays.

