Police investigate if DWI played role in crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Police are investigating if a DWI was involved with a three car crash Saturday.
A car crash ended with one car on its side this afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. police responded to a call at Old Iowa Park Road under central freeway.
Three cars were involved with the crash.
The jaws of life were used to remove at least one victim from a vehicle, two people were transported to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.
Witnesses tell us one of the vehicles was swerving and almost hit vehicles in the downtown area, before the crash occurred. Police confirmed they are investigating the driver of that vehicle to determine if DWI was the cause.
