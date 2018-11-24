Rodeo legend visits Patterson’s Crazy Car Museum

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Rodeo legend Larry Mahan paid a visit to the Patterson Crazy Cars museum Saturday to unveil the museum's newest item, his own 1960 ford truck converted into a rodeo rig.
“I bought it in ’63 I believe. I rodeo’d in it for about three years. Had a little 19 foot house trailer we pulled behind it. It was a good time to rodeo," Mahan said. "It was a real friendly world back then.”
Mahan is an eight-time rodeo world champion. The ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted him in 1979 in the all-around category. It also inducted him as a Legend of ProRodeo in 2010.
Larry says his close friend Harry Patterson encouraged him to put the truck in the Patterson museum during a recent visit.
Larry's truck will be on display at the Patterson Crazy Car Museum, open on Midwestern Parkway Saturday's only from 10 in the morning until two in the afternoon.
The museum is Free to the public, with the opportunity to donate to two of Patterson Auto Group's favorite charities.
Other cars in the Patterson collection include classics and modern cars alike, including 1970s race cars, a 2018 dodge charger Demon, tractors, motorcycles, a fire truck and much more.
