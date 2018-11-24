WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texomans hit the stores during Black Friday weekend.
Shoppers said there is one reason they continue to take part in the “retail Super Bowl.”
“It’s the deals," It’s all it is. Just catching a t.v. at a lower price or some of these movies,” Andre Battos said.
“It’s fun to find the good deals," Debbie Hoard said. "We always find the good deals at J.C. Penney, at Dillard’s. It’s just fun to find those great savings.”
“It makes you feel like you a bigger, greater deal," Keri and Steven Brown said.
The latest National Retail Federation shows more than $164 million consumers, including thousands in Texoma, are expected to shop this weekend all the way until Cyber Monday. It also reported shoppers spent more than $691 billion during last year during Black Friday weekend. It is a 5.5 percent increase compared to 2016.
It also showed Black Friday is when most consumers go shopping but many stores open Thanksgiving Day. In fact, consumers call it “Grey Thursday.”
“[On Thursday] We opened at 2:00 p.m. and the lines starting forming around noon with our customers that started around our North Entrance and wrapped all the way around our entire building,” Kathleen Lauck J.C. Penney general manager said.
Some shoppers said they prefer to stay home and celebrate the holiday.
“We wanted to relax a little bit," Keri and Steven Brown said. "Spend time with family. We’re not early riser so we weren’t at the door step this morning.”
