CONMEBOL suspends Copa Libertadores final after attack

Riot police stand in line with their shields outside Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium prior to the final Copa Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (Ricardo Mazalan)
November 25, 2018 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 11:43 AM
Pablo Perez of Argentina's Boca Juniors, walks on the pitch of the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium wearing an eye patch, after the final soccer match of the Copa Libertadores was rescheduled for Sunday, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The match was rescheduled after the bus carrying the Boca Juniors players was attacked by River Plate fans, injuring several players including Perez. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Copa Libertadores final between fierce Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate has been suspended.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL said on Sunday that the second leg of the final will be rescheduled after Boca's team bus was attacked by River fans on Saturday.

The attack resulted in the game being moved back 24 hours to Sunday before CONMEBOL's latest announcement.

Boca asked CONMEBOL earlier Sunday to suspend the match at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium and sanction River for the behavior of its fans.

The first leg of the final on Nov. 11 ended 2-2 at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium.

