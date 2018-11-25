Help needed to launch Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - With just two weeks away, Wichita Falls fire fighters are trying to reach their goal to launch Operation Santa Claus, a project where they provide toys to the city’s children in need.
“Children are special to us, to everyone and especially the firemen," Matthew Childs a Wichita Falls fire fighter and board member of Wichita Falls Professional Fire Fighters Association. “We just love helping out. Everybody wants a new toy and we feel it’s important to help provide to that kids in our local area.”
Every year, the firemen collect and buy toys with donation money for more than 900 children who may not receive a present otherwise. They give the toys to non-profit’s like Wichita Falls Faith Mission and the Salvation Army so they can distribute the gifts.
“People see us in their worst times," Childs said. "This is one way we can give back and people can see the really good side of us.”
Last year, a big focus was on bikes, not only to help children in Wichita Falls but other kids in Texas.
“We gave half the bicycles here and the other half went to Houston for Hurricane Harvey,” Childs said. “So, last year, was really an exceptional year for donations and stuff.”
This year, the firemen are asking for a little more help to make sure every child can have a merry Christmas. The firemen hosted their biggest fundraiser for the event but are still short of their goal.
“We ended up having 40 to 50 tickets left to sell which would have really generated an extra $5,000 to $6,000," he said. “So, I would say we are $5,000 to $6,000 short of where we would have liked to have been.”
Childs said they will be fine but they more donations can help buy toys for at least another 30 children.
“We couldn’t do it without the community support," he said. "It’s the community that comes out that gives us the money, gives us toys and give us donations. We just get to be the face to provide that to the children.”
Childs said toys for teenagers are the gifts most needed. You can donate toys until Monday, December 17 at any Wichita Falls fire station.
The name of the project was changed from Toys for Tots to Operation Santa Claus 15 years ago.
