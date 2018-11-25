Texomans shop local for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texomans shopped local for Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday.
The holiday was started by a credit card company to help shoppers discover local businesses.
Since then, some merchants like Alaina Strickland said it has helped their business receive more exposure from consumers. Strickland is the owner of Regeneration Boutique which is on the 2300 block of Midwestern Parkway. It opened two years ago.
“All the small businesses downtown have made campaigns to get the word out to shop small and just let people know what it means to us when they choose us over a big name store. It really helps the economy and we’re just really proud they do it," Strickland said.
Vikki Holcomb, owner of Stork Land which is on the 3000 block of Kemp Boulevard, said she has also seen her business grow since the holiday started. Her business opened 40 years ago.
“We have Small Business Saturday six days a week but it is wonderful to be recognized and have a day of the year where small businesses and locally owned businesses are recognized,“ Holcomb said. "A lot of times they’ll hit the big box stores on Friday and come to us on Saturday so it is just a wonderful gesture that we have a small business day for small businesses.”
Meghan Canas said she always tries to support small businesses.
“When you’re shopping small business, you’re not just giving somebody a pay check. You are paying for their little kids dance lessons or their soccer," Canas said. “That’s why I shop small businesses to go that extra mile and help those kids.”
American-Express, the credit card company who sponsors the holiday, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported more than 108 million shoppers spent $12.9 billion dollars last year.
