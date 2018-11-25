Warriors' Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip

Warriors' Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and forward Kevin Durant watch from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Warriors won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Tony Avelar)
By JANIE McCAULEY | November 24, 2018 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:53 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry is expected to resume practicing next week with a strong chance he would return to game action during an upcoming five-game road trip as he works back from a strained left groin.

The Golden State star was re-examined Saturday after making significant progress in recent days. He did some scrimmaging work at the practice facility, and coach Steve Kerr said there were no lingering physical issues from a car accident Friday in which Curry was unharmed.

Curry missed his ninth straight game Saturday against Sacramento and also was set to be sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Orlando Magic to conclude a four-game homestand. The 30-year-old two-time MVP, who played in just 51 regular-season games last season and missed the opening round of the playoffs, was injured Nov. 8 against Milwaukee trying to contest a shot by Eric Bledsoe in transition.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Warriors won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Warriors won 125-97. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (AP)
This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland Division, NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, second from right, poses with CHP Officers, from left, Ussery, Childress and Anderson, after two drivers hit Curry's car on an Oakland, Calif., freeway Friday morning, Nov. 23, 2018. Authorities say that, first, the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck Curry's car. After Curry stopped in the center median and waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. No one was injured or arrested and the CHP says that rain was a factor in the crash. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP)
This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland Division, NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, second from right, poses with CHP Officers, from left, Ussery, Childress and Anderson, after two drivers hit Curry's car on an Oakland, Calif., freeway Friday morning, Nov. 23, 2018. Authorities say that, first, the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck Curry's car. After Curry stopped in the center median and waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. No one was injured or arrested and the CHP says that rain was a factor in the crash. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP) (AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (AP)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (AP)
This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland Division, shows the black Porsche driven by NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland, Calif., freeway Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Authorities say that, first, the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck Curry's car. After Curry stopped in the center median and waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. No one was injured or arrested and the CHP says that rain was a factor in the crash. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP)
This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland Division, shows the black Porsche driven by NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland, Calif., freeway Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Authorities say that, first, the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck Curry's car. After Curry stopped in the center median and waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. No one was injured or arrested and the CHP says that rain was a factor in the crash. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP) (AP)