Better Business Bureau Briefs: How to donate safely this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia on News Channel 6 at Noon on Monday for our weekly segment. The holiday season often makes us feel more inclined to donate to those in need.
Horton spoke about how to ensure your donations are going to legitimate causes. Here is a look at the tips she went over.
2018 marks the seventh year of #GivingTuesday. It’s a global day of giving that’s powered by social media and collaboration with over 1 million social mentions. Following the shopping rushes of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday last year hit a record of $274 million in donations. And is often regarded as the start of the charitable season.
BBB Wise Giving Alliance is sharing five tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season:
* Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.
* Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t be pressured to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.
* Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Always research to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.
Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports online at Give.org.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.