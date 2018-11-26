Graham woman, son killed in weekend crash

YOUNG COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - DPS officials confirmed a Graham woman and her 5-year-old son passed away following a crash on Saturday evening near Windthorst.
Angela Erwin, 50, was driving on SH 16 around 6 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the center stripe and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to DPS.
Erwin’s SUV rolled into a side ditch where it caught fire shortly after Erwin and her 10-year-old daughter got out. But Erwin’s 5-year-old son was trapped inside the SUV. Other drivers tried to get the boy out of the SUV but were unsuccessful.
Angela Erwin and her son were pronounced dead at the scene by the local Justice of the Peace. The driver and a child in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
DPS officials said the crash is under investigation.
