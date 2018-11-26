Manhunt Monday

Herman Charity, 49, is wanted for Forgery, according to the WFPD.
By Samantha Forester | November 26, 2018 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:54 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Herman Charity is wanted for Forgery. The 49-year-old is six feet four inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500. Charity should be considered dangerous and possibly armed and WFPD says to never attempt to catch a wanted fugitive yourself.

