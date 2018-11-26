Porch pirates play real-life holiday Grinch

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Porch pirates are on the prowl to steal your joy this holiday season as Cyber Monday and Black Friday orders arrive.
“They know they’re going to have people drop packages at their door so they’re waiting for that," Wichita Falls Police Officer Sgt. Harold McClure said. “They’re looking for that. They’re waiting for their opportunity. It’s a crime of opportunity. They see it. They grab it. They take it.”
Sgt. McClure said he recommends consumers arrange a pick up location to receive their package, require a signature for their delivery or ask the people who live next to them for help.
“If you’re not at home, you have a neighbor looking out for you while you’re looking out for them," Sgt. McClure said. "If you see something that doesn’t look right, or see something suspicious or see someone in your neighborhood that normally doesn’t belong there, by all means give us a call and we’ll be there to investigate.”
He said security cameras are help to catch the porch pirates in the act.
“Any evidence is helpful," Sgt. McClure said. "If we need to, we’ll give it out to the media. We’ll put it on our social media and blast it until someone recognizes the suspect.”
Nextdoor, a neighborhood social network app, reported during holiday months it sees a 500 percent increase in posts about missing or stolen packages. These thieves can face misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the price of the items they steal.
